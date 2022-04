Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 29 April 2022 22:41 Hits: 5

Capt. Brent Gaut announced that the ship will move 260 sailors "to an offsite barracks-type living arrangement on Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth."

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/04/29/hundreds-of-sailors-being-moved-off-carrier-after-surge-of-suicides-captain-tells-crew.html