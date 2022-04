Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 29 April 2022 16:39 Hits: 3

A failure to deploy in February illustrates the low readiness of the nation’s amphibious warships, a Marine three-star tells Defense One.

Read more https://www.defenseone.com/policy/2022/04/we-should-have-been-there-marine-general-laments-state-amphib-navy/366314/