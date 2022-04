Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 29 April 2022 19:49 Hits: 4

“The threat environment isn’t getting any less dynamic, less complex, less dangerous,” said CISA Director Jen Easterly. And the “threat actors are not getting any less sophisticated.”

Read more https://www.c4isrnet.com/cyber/2022/04/29/feared-russian-cyberattacks-against-us-have-yet-to-materialize/