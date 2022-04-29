The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Navy removes head of San Diego submarine training facility

The Navy has removed the head of its Submarine Training Facility (STF) in San Diego, the service said in a statement Friday.

Cmdr. Jared Severson, the commanding officer of the facility, was relieved of command on Thursday due to a loss of confidence in his ability to lead “based on the findings of a command investigation,” the service said. 

STF San Diego, located at Naval Base Point Loma, provides basic training to Navy sailors in the submarine and surface communities.

The Navy did not reveal details of the investigation, only noting that Severson has been reassigned to Submarine Squadron 11 in San Diego.

Lt. Cmdr. Chris Lindahl, executive officer of STF San Diego, has assumed responsibilities of command, the service added. 

Severson enlisted in the Navy in 1999 and was designated as a naval strategist in 2018, according to an archived biography on the service's website.

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/3471596-navy-removes-head-of-san-diego-submarine-training-facility/

