Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 27 April 2022 19:56 Hits: 0

A KC-135R Stratotanker was nearly sent to the scrapyard by a broken, 2-pound piece of aluminum called a rudder snubber support fitting.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/04/27/2-pound-part-nearly-sent-stratotanker-scrapyard.html