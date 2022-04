Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 27 April 2022 13:50 Hits: 0

Project Maven is the Department of Defense’s most visible artificial intelligence tool, designed to process imagery and full-motion video from drones and automatically detect potential targets.

Read more https://www.c4isrnet.com/intel-geoint/2022/04/27/intelligence-agency-takes-over-project-maven-the-pentagons-signature-ai-scheme/