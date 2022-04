Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 26 April 2022 20:00 Hits: 1

Funds to improve the dwellings provided by privatized housing companies doubled in the budget request, with around $110 million requested in 2022.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/04/26/air-force-wants-big-increase-2023-budget-improve-base-housing-military-families.html