Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 26 April 2022 21:37 Hits: 1

Families say the company, Balfour Beatty Communities, ignored requests for maintenance and provided substandard homes.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/04/26/were-not-perfect-military-housing-company-tells-congress-amid-new-claims-of-mold-unsafe-conditions.html