Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 25 April 2022 17:24 Hits: 4

Stumpf rescued three wounded soldiers near Duc Pho, Vietnam in 1967, making three trips under heavy enemy gunfire to carry them to cover.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/04/25/medal-of-honor-recipient-kenneth-stumpf-dies-77.html