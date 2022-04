Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 21 April 2022 13:03 Hits: 3

An unloaded XM5 rifle is two pounds heavier than an unloaded M4. But the XM250 is four pounds lighter than the M249 SAW.

Read more https://www.armytimes.com/news/your-army/2022/04/20/army-expects-next-generation-squad-weapon-to-get-to-its-first-unit-by-next-year/