Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 22 April 2022 20:37 Hits: 3

The milestone represents the first direct-connect between the Space Force's Unified Data Library and a sensor in the Space Surveillance Network.

Read more https://www.c4isrnet.com/battlefield-tech/space/2022/04/22/space-fence-now-has-a-direct-link-to-key-space-force-data-hub/