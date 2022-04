Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 22 April 2022 16:58 Hits: 5

Up to 40 vehicles are needed in the long term, and could come from either from New Zealand or other countries where they’re available, according to military sources in Chile.

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/global/the-americas/2022/04/22/chile-buys-light-armored-vehicles-from-new-zealand-in-20m-deal/