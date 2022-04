Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 21 April 2022 20:11 Hits: 1

A B-1B Lancer bomber at Dyess Air Force Base in Texas caught fire late Wednesday night, sending two people to the hospital.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/04/21/2-people-injured-after-b-1-bomber-catches-fire-during-maintenance.html