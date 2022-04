Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 21 April 2022 23:47 Hits: 2

Only one of the proposed options gets the Navy to 355 ships by 2052.

Read more https://www.navytimes.com/news/your-navy/2022/04/21/navys-30-year-shipbuilding-plan-offers-three-options-to-increase-the-size-of-the-fleet/