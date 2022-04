Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 20 April 2022 14:03 Hits: 3

The Department of Veterans Affairs has requested $3 million for the National Cemetery Administration to continue efforts to provide veterans with interment spots within 75 miles of their homes.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/04/20/4-new-burial-sites-capacity-more-300000-veterans-and-their-families-part-of-va-plans.html