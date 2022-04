Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 19 April 2022 20:14 Hits: 3

"We in the Navy, you know, we work at the edge, have been working at the edge since the 1700s," the service's chief digital innovation officer said.

Read more https://www.c4isrnet.com/battlefield-tech/it-networks/5g/2022/04/19/5g-deemed-a-great-enabler-for-us-navy/