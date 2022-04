Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 19 April 2022 22:59 Hits: 6

Mission impossible? Washington wants in on the EU's growing defense ecosystem without exacerbating an already glaring power imbalance.

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/global/europe/2022/04/19/first-ever-defense-talks-between-us-eu-near-amid-ukraine-war/