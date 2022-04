Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 19 April 2022 00:45 Hits: 10

Defense executives are likely to face questions starting this week during quarterly earnings calls about how they’ll be able to overcome those issues. Experts say the answers are unclear.

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/industry/2022/04/18/pentagon-industry-wrestle-with-how-to-boost-weapons-production-for-ukraine/