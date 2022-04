Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 11 April 2022 19:36 Hits: 2

The U.S. and allies are gearing up to send heavier weapons to Ukraine in anticipation of Russia focusing its efforts on the eastern part of the country.

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/global/europe/2022/04/11/western-nations-adapt-their-ukraine-help-as-war-enters-new-phase/