Russia has used long-range bombers in Mariupol, Ukraine says

For the first time since they invaded Ukraine, Russian forces have used long-range bombers on the port city of Mariupol, according to Ukrainian officials.

Ukrainian defense ministry spokesperson Oleksandr Motuzyanyk said Friday that Russia used the weapons amid its efforts to seize Mariupol and two other cities in southeastern Ukraine, Reuters reported.

If Russian forces capture Mariupol, Moscow could establish a corridor to Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula, depriving Ukraine of one of their major ports.

The Hill has reached out to the Pentagon and Russia's Embassy in Washington for comment.

Analysts told The Washington Post that Russian forces will likely capture Mariupol in the coming weeks. The city, located on the Sea of Azov, had a population of 450,000 before the war.

Motuzyanyk also said Friday there are ongoing street battles throughout the city, according to Reuters. Earlier this month, the mayor of Mariupol put the number of civilians killed there at more than 5,000.

Russian forces previously called for Ukrainian officials to surrender Mariupol, offering in exchange “safe passage” out of the city. Ukrainian officials rejected Russia’s demand.

