Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 14 April 2022 18:40 Hits: 0

With Russia’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine continuing to stir Poland’s defense posture, Warsaw decided to accelerate the procurement by several years.

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/global/europe/2022/04/14/poland-will-get-a-new-air-defense-system-after-the-summer/