Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 14 April 2022 23:03 Hits: 1

China’s record-shattering processor is 1 million times faster than what Google achieved three years ago–but we are years from the finish line.

Read more https://www.defenseone.com/ideas/2022/04/china-may-have-just-taken-lead-quantum-computing-race/365707/