Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 12 April 2022 20:34 Hits: 2

The Defense Department’s No. 2 civilian official said Tuesday the Biden administration plans to ask Congress for money to pay for U.S. troop deployments in Eastern Europe — on the same day Senate...

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/pentagon/2022/04/12/pentagon-working-with-congress-on-additional-ukraine-funding/