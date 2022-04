Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 07 April 2022 19:04 Hits: 3

Pyongyang might be looking at some sort of display of its military power in conjunction with the April 15 anniversary of the birth of the late Kim Il Sung.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/04/07/north-korea-may-plan-nuclear-test-next-week-us-envoy-says.html