Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 07 April 2022 17:45 Hits: 1

Northrop Grumman now has at least six B-21 bombers in various stages of production, and it is expected to be publicly unveiled later this year.

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/air/2022/04/07/as-b-21-bomber-prep-ramps-up-air-force-awards-contract-for-advance-parts/