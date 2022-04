Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 31 March 2022 14:55 Hits: 1

Congress’ Naming Commission has revealed what else besides base names may get relabeled or removed—right down to a water tank.

Read more https://www.govexec.com/defense/2022/03/confederate-names-and-symbols-hundreds-military-roads-structures-ships-under-review/363861/