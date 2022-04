Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 08 April 2022 16:55 Hits: 1

Additionally, Germany and the Netherlands have agreed to send troops armed with Patriot missiles to Slovakia as part of 2,100-strong force made up of soldiers from several NATO members states.

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/global/europe/2022/04/08/slovakia-confirms-patriot-s-300-air-defense-systems-are-heading-to-ukraine/