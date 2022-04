Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 08 April 2022 18:13 Hits: 0

HII wants to highlight its growing offerings in the unmanned, AI and big data areas, not just the large warships it's known for building.

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/industry/2022/04/08/hii-known-as-a-shipbuilder-pursues-pivot-to-global-defense-tech-company/