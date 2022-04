Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 07 April 2022 19:39 Hits: 1

Paul Colbath Colbath pleaded guilty in January to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/04/07/vet-who-was-part-of-jan-6-capitol-mob-sentenced-he-wont-go-prison.html