Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 07 April 2022 17:51 Hits: 3

The U.S. and the West should follow six principles to bring Russia into a “Europe whole and free,” as G.H.W. Bush envisioned in 1989.

Read more https://www.defenseone.com/ideas/2022/04/lasting-peace-europe-must-embrace-russia/364130/