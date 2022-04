Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 07 April 2022 23:05 Hits: 3

Erik Raven, a former Senate staffer, will now serve as undersecretary of the Navy, while Bill LaPlante, the former Air Force acquisition chief from 2013 to 2015, will assume the role of the...

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/pentagon/2022/04/07/senate-confirms-key-defense-officials/