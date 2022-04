Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 06 April 2022 19:11 Hits: 1

The CH-53K is through all its required testing scenarios and is working through ticking off the final boxes before the Marine Corps can declare it operational.

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/naval/2022/04/06/marine-corps-nearing-initial-operational-capability-for-ch-53k-heavy-lift-helicopter/