Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 05 April 2022 23:36 Hits: 2

“I'm deeply committed to the LAW. I just want to make sure that it has the right balance,” Del Toro said.

Read more https://www.defenseone.com/policy/2022/04/marines-push-light-amphib-warship-while-navy-secretary-awaits-study/364054/