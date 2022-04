Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 05 April 2022 23:08 Hits: 2

U.S. Northern Command is asking Congress for more funding beyond fiscal 2023 budget request to demonstrate homeland cruise missile defense capability in its unfunded requirements list.

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/pentagon/2022/04/05/us-northcom-again-asks-for-homeland-cruise-missile-defense-funding-in-wish-list/