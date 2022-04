Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 05 April 2022 23:11 Hits: 1

“We have 15 years of track record that proves that the current approach to cybersecurity, driven by a checklist mentality, is wrong,” says Aaron Weis, the service's chief information officer. “It...

Read more https://www.c4isrnet.com/digital-show-dailies/navy-league/2022/04/05/us-navy-had-cybersecurity-wrong-expect-change/