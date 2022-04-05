Production errors impacting Boeing's new Air Force One: report

Articles

Factory problems have reportedly disrupted Boeing's production of one of its new Air Force One jets.

The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that jacks used by workers could have damaged one of the two new aircraft being produced by Boeing.

A probe later found one employee working on the project was not properly credentialed and another worker failed a drug test, according to the report, which cited unnamed sources.

The mishaps reportedly happened months after empty tequila bottles were found in one of the planes being built in San Antonio, the Journal reported.

"During Boeing jacking operations earlier this year on a VC-25B aircraft, portions of the operations exceeded limits. The situation was corrected and actions taken to prevent reoccurrence. No aircraft damage occurred," an Air Force spokesperson told The Hill.

"The Air Force, in partnership with the Defense Contract Management Agency, monitors production quality closely and holds Boeing accountable to ensure the VC-25B program meets stringent quality control requirements," the spokesperson added.

A Boeing spokesperson told the Journal, “We hold ourselves accountable to ensure we meet stringent quality-control requirements on all of our programs."

The modified 747-8 Boeing aircraft are built with official communications capabilities and an outfitted office for the commander in chief to work. The jets are staffed primarily by military personnel and deemed "Air Force One" whenever the president is on board.

Boeing has been a primary supplier of military equipment and received a $3.9 billion contract in 2018 to build the two jets to serve as Air Force One by December 2024.

Military officials have previously said the new presidential aircraft could be late, and sources who spoke with the Journal said the timeline could be delayed at least two years.

According to the report Tuesday, the Air Force initially determined that the two jacking mishaps didn't damage the jet in question while a later examination identified the personnel issues.

“The situation was corrected and actions taken to prevent reoccurrence,” an Air Force spokeswoman told the newspaper.

