Articles

Category: Defense Published on Saturday, 02 April 2022 10:51 Hits: 0

A handgun, a rifle, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, a crossbow and machetes were among the weapons found inside his truck.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/04/02/alabama-army-veteran-who-parked-small-armory-near-capitol-1-6-gets-prison.html