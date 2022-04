Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 01 April 2022 19:14 Hits: 0

Once fielded, the combat net radio will be available for both mounted and dismounted missions, the Army said.

Read more https://www.c4isrnet.com/battlefield-tech/it-networks/2022/04/01/us-army-picks-l3harris-and-thales-for-radio-modernization/