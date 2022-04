Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 01 April 2022 20:17 Hits: 1

Current plans call for shedding troops and equipment in preparation to take on China.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2022/04/01/corps-detat-how-two-dozen-retired-generals-are-trying-to-stop-an-overhaul-of-the-marines-00022446