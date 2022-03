Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 30 March 2022 13:13 Hits: 0

California's attorney general and the state Senate's leader are backing legislation that would give enlisted service members a 30-day cooling off period when they buy or lease vehicles.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/03/30/california-eyes-predatory-car-sales-safeguard-military.html