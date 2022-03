Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 30 March 2022 15:42 Hits: 1

Planned facilities realignment and closures, along with staff cuts, have been on pause since the start of the pandemic.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/03/30/plans-hospital-closures-part-of-military-health-system-reform-forging-ahead-after-pause.html