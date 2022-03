Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 29 March 2022 21:10 Hits: 2

As Putin is repositioning forces to the Donbass area, “nobody should be fooling ourselves,” U.S. spokesman says.

Read more https://www.defenseone.com/threats/2022/03/russias-claim-its-withdrawing-kyiv-not-be-believed-pentagon-warns/363784/