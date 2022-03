Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 29 March 2022 21:34 Hits: 0

A bipartisan group of senators requested specifics from the Biden administration on the defense aid that the United States has provided to Ukraine since Russia began its invasion into the neighboring country last month.The letter, led by Sens....

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/600257-bipartisan-group-of-senators-request-specifics-on-defense-aid-provided-to