Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 28 March 2022 18:20 Hits: 0

The Navy wants to scrap 24 ships in a move designed to give military planners enough money to modernize the rest of the fleet.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/03/28/navy-wants-scrap-9-littoral-combat-ships-along-15-others-pay-new-carriers-and-submarines.html