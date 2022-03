Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 28 March 2022 23:21 Hits: 1

The 3-meter-long drone, now undergoing flight testing, features a mini-turbojet engine that helps it fly at least as fast as Mach 1.

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/unmanned/2022/03/28/turkish-aerospace-develops-supersonic-target-drone/