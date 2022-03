Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 25 March 2022 20:02 Hits: 2

Russian forces are no longer in full control of Kherson, the first Ukrainian city Kremlin troops captured as part of its invasion into the country, a senior U.S. defense official said Friday.“We’ve seen reports of resistance there in areas that were...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/599799-pentagon-russia-has-lost-partial-control-of-first-captured-ukrainian-city