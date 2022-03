Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 23 March 2022 14:22 Hits: 1

“Our adversaries have a different philosophy” when it comes to testing tech like hypersonics, Sen. Angus King said. “They test and test and test and fail and fail and fail, and learn every time and...

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/air/2022/03/22/dod-acquisition-nominee-pledges-to-push-advanced-tech-small-business-opportunities/