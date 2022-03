Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 25 March 2022 19:14 Hits: 2

Questions loom as to whether existing ship priorities and a new ship design will be funded, floating and fighting in time to keep the Corps relevant.

Read more https://www.marinecorpstimes.com/news/your-military/2022/03/24/back-to-ship-marines-need-ships-to-fight-will-they-get-them/