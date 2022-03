Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 25 March 2022 19:32 Hits: 2

The U.S. Navy and 26 of its partners and allies concluded a final planning conference for this year’s Rim of the Pacific exercise, the world's largest maritime exercise that had to be scaled down in...

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/naval/2022/03/25/navy-finalizes-plans-for-next-rim-of-the-pacific-exercise/