Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 25 March 2022 22:57 Hits: 8

Dubbed Detachment 1, the new group is a hybrid wing-level organization designed to connect airmen from multiple locations as they accelerate readiness.

Read more https://www.c4isrnet.com/information-warfare/2022/03/25/us-air-force-establishes-new-information-warfare-detachment/